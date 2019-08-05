CARE Ratings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 45.22 crore, down 21.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.22 crore in June 2019 down 21.24% from Rs. 57.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2019 down 48.77% from Rs. 25.55 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2019 down 41.57% from Rs. 32.79 crore in June 2018.

CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.67 in June 2018.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 487.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.62% returns over the last 6 months and -62.20% over the last 12 months.