CARE Ratings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore in December 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 48.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 43.63% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2022 up 34.85% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.