CARE Ratings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore in December 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 48.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 43.63% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2022 up 34.85% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.

CARE Ratings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.55 77.49 48.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.55 77.49 48.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.91 26.97 27.30
Depreciation 1.93 1.92 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.39 5.84 6.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.33 42.75 13.15
Other Income 11.03 8.63 6.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.36 51.39 19.94
Interest 0.07 0.08 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.29 51.30 19.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.29 51.30 19.85
Tax 5.89 12.83 4.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.40 38.47 14.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.40 38.47 14.90
Equity Share Capital 29.64 29.65 29.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.22 12.98 5.05
Diluted EPS 7.22 12.98 4.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.22 12.98 5.05
Diluted EPS 7.22 12.98 4.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited