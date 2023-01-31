English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Live: President's Budget address
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CARE Ratings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore in December 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 48.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2022 up 43.63% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2022 up 34.85% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.

    CARE Ratings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.5577.4948.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.5577.4948.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9126.9727.30
    Depreciation1.931.921.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.395.846.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3342.7513.15
    Other Income11.038.636.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3651.3919.94
    Interest0.070.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2951.3019.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2951.3019.85
    Tax5.8912.834.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.4038.4714.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.4038.4714.90
    Equity Share Capital29.6429.6529.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2212.985.05
    Diluted EPS7.2212.984.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2212.985.05
    Diluted EPS7.2212.984.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited