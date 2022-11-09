 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CARE Ratings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.76 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.76 crore in September 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 76.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.31 crore in September 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.45 crore in September 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2021.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in September 2021.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 512.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.21% returns over the last 6 months and -23.81% over the last 12 months.

CARE Ratings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.76 54.57 76.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.76 54.57 76.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.98 28.87 31.83
Depreciation 2.52 2.28 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.78 9.57 11.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.48 13.85 31.71
Other Income 8.46 7.52 5.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.93 21.37 37.61
Interest 0.15 0.17 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.78 21.20 37.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.78 21.20 37.49
Tax 12.92 7.06 10.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.86 14.14 27.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.86 14.14 27.07
Minority Interest -0.55 -0.47 -0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.31 13.67 26.62
Equity Share Capital 29.65 29.65 29.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.57 4.61 9.03
Diluted EPS 11.57 4.61 8.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.57 4.61 9.03
Diluted EPS 11.57 4.61 8.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Care Ratings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.