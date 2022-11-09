English
    CARE Ratings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.76 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.76 crore in September 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 76.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.31 crore in September 2022 up 28.9% from Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.45 crore in September 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2021.

    CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in September 2021.

    CARE Ratings shares closed at 512.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.21% returns over the last 6 months and -23.81% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.7654.5776.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.7654.5776.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.9828.8731.83
    Depreciation2.522.281.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.789.5711.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.4813.8531.71
    Other Income8.467.525.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9321.3737.61
    Interest0.150.170.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.7821.2037.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.7821.2037.49
    Tax12.927.0610.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.8614.1427.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.8614.1427.07
    Minority Interest-0.55-0.47-0.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.3113.6726.62
    Equity Share Capital29.6529.6529.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.574.619.03
    Diluted EPS11.574.618.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.574.619.03
    Diluted EPS11.574.618.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Care Ratings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm