CARE Ratings Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.63 crore, down 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.63 crore in September 2019 down 25.89% from Rs. 96.65 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.49 crore in September 2019 down 19.75% from Rs. 45.48 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.55 crore in September 2019 down 33.66% from Rs. 68.66 crore in September 2018.

CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.39 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.43 in September 2018.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 527.95 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.38% returns over the last 6 months and -50.22% over the last 12 months.