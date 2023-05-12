CARE Ratings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.51 crore, up 17.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.51 crore in March 2023 up 17.65% from Rs. 65.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2023 down 14.4% from Rs. 22.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.69 crore in March 2023 up 27.16% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2022.

CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.72 in March 2022.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 686.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 69.35% over the last 12 months.