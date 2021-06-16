CARE Ratings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.59 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.59 crore in March 2021 up 20.63% from Rs. 65.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.07 crore in March 2021 up 70.58% from Rs. 15.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.21 crore in March 2021 up 60.29% from Rs. 22.59 crore in March 2020.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.19 in March 2020.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 670.75 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 6 months and 68.70% over the last 12 months.