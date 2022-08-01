 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CARE Ratings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.57 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.57 crore in June 2022 up 10.91% from Rs. 49.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.65 crore in June 2022 up 48.18% from Rs. 15.96 crore in June 2021.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 453.75 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.03% returns over the last 6 months and -37.25% over the last 12 months.

CARE Ratings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.57 65.88 49.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.57 65.88 49.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.87 29.64 32.59
Depreciation 2.28 2.13 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.21 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.57 13.55 7.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.85 20.34 6.78
Other Income 7.52 7.18 7.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.37 27.51 14.11
Interest 0.17 0.12 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.20 27.39 13.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.20 27.39 13.98
Tax 7.06 4.09 2.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.14 23.31 11.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.14 23.31 11.55
Minority Interest -0.47 -0.41 -0.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.67 22.90 11.04
Equity Share Capital 29.65 29.65 29.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 7.72 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.61 7.68 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 7.72 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.61 7.68 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Care Ratings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
