CARE Ratings Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, down 16.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in June 2019 down 16.78% from Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.18 crore in June 2019 up 9973.47% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in June 2019 down 38.9% from Rs. 32.60 crore in June 2018.

CARE Ratings EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.49 in June 2018.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 754.95 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and -39.53% over the last 12 months.