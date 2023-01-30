 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CARE Ratings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.15 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.15 crore in December 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 56.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in December 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2022 up 17.1% from Rs. 21.76 crore in December 2021.

CARE Ratings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.15 84.76 56.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.15 84.76 56.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.91 33.98 32.35
Depreciation 2.66 2.52 1.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.34 8.78 8.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.23 39.48 13.08
Other Income 11.59 8.46 6.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.82 47.93 19.87
Interest 0.14 0.15 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.68 47.78 19.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.68 47.78 19.77
Tax 6.37 12.92 4.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.31 34.86 14.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.31 34.86 14.90
Minority Interest -0.36 -0.55 -0.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.95 34.31 14.55
Equity Share Capital 29.64 29.65 29.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 11.57 4.93
Diluted EPS 5.38 11.57 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 11.57 4.93
Diluted EPS 5.38 11.57 4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited