CARE Ratings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.15 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.15 crore in December 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 56.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in December 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2022 up 17.1% from Rs. 21.76 crore in December 2021.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in December 2021.

