English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CARE Ratings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.15 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CARE Ratings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.15 crore in December 2022 up 10.65% from Rs. 56.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in December 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2022 up 17.1% from Rs. 21.76 crore in December 2021.

    CARE Ratings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.1584.7656.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.1584.7656.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.9133.9832.35
    Depreciation2.662.521.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.348.788.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2339.4813.08
    Other Income11.598.466.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8247.9319.87
    Interest0.140.150.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.6847.7819.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.6847.7819.77
    Tax6.3712.924.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3134.8614.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3134.8614.90
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.55-0.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.9534.3114.55
    Equity Share Capital29.6429.6529.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3811.574.93
    Diluted EPS5.3811.574.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3811.574.93
    Diluted EPS5.3811.574.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited