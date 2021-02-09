CARE Ratings Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.60 crore, down 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.60 crore in December 2020 down 0.91% from Rs. 56.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.63 crore in December 2020 up 6.98% from Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.38 crore in December 2020 up 6.72% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2019.

CARE Ratings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2019.

CARE Ratings shares closed at 509.10 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.57% over the last 12 months.