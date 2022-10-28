Carborundum Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.35 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.35 crore in September 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 558.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 62.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.68 crore in September 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 102.24 crore in September 2021.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 858.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.51% over the last 12 months.