Carborundum Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.35 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.35 crore in September 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 558.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 62.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.68 crore in September 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 102.24 crore in September 2021.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 858.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.51% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 610.32 600.38 550.54
Other Operating Income 8.03 6.26 7.65
Total Income From Operations 618.35 606.64 558.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 255.40 244.87 225.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.74 15.86 9.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.19 -4.78 -3.11
Power & Fuel 56.61 57.72 54.11
Employees Cost 62.20 60.20 57.83
Depreciation 17.20 16.82 16.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.32 130.34 119.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.07 85.61 78.34
Other Income 5.41 12.53 7.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.48 98.14 85.51
Interest 3.53 2.42 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.95 95.72 85.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.95 95.72 85.51
Tax 24.20 22.88 22.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.75 72.84 62.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.75 72.84 62.95
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.99 18.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 3.84 3.32
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.83 3.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.78 3.84 3.32
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.83 3.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
