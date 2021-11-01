Carborundum Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 558.19 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.19 crore in September 2021 up 29.71% from Rs. 430.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.95 crore in September 2021 up 25.37% from Rs. 50.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.24 crore in September 2021 up 21.58% from Rs. 84.09 crore in September 2020.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2020.

Carborundum shares closed at 839.30 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.23% returns over the last 6 months and 213.00% over the last 12 months.