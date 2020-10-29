Carborundum Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 430.33 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.33 crore in September 2020 down 2.21% from Rs. 440.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.21 crore in September 2020 up 15.4% from Rs. 43.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.09 crore in September 2020 up 19.18% from Rs. 70.56 crore in September 2019.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in September 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 259.55 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.17% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.