Carborundum Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 442.61 crore, up 13.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 442.61 crore in September 2018 up 13.65% from Rs. 389.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.60 crore in September 2018 up 31.77% from Rs. 32.33 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.94 crore in September 2018 up 22.17% from Rs. 67.89 crore in September 2017.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2017.

Carborundum shares closed at 361.90 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.53% returns over the last 6 months and 5.04% over the last 12 months.