Carborundum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.64 crore, up 29.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 606.64 crore in June 2022 up 29.14% from Rs. 469.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.84 crore in June 2022 up 15.53% from Rs. 63.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.96 crore in June 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 97.15 crore in June 2021.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 801.40 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 600.38 579.71 464.92
Other Operating Income 6.26 5.72 4.85
Total Income From Operations 606.64 585.43 469.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.87 239.73 187.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.86 25.80 18.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.78 -22.03 -14.47
Power & Fuel 57.72 46.78 50.60
Employees Cost 60.20 45.89 53.68
Depreciation 16.82 16.08 16.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.34 157.43 92.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.61 75.75 65.76
Other Income 12.53 16.04 15.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.14 91.79 81.13
Interest 2.42 0.89 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.72 90.90 81.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.72 90.90 81.10
Tax 22.88 28.99 18.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.84 61.91 63.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.84 61.91 63.05
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.99 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 3.26 3.33
Diluted EPS 3.83 3.25 3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 3.26 3.33
Diluted EPS 3.83 3.25 3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

