Carborundum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.64 crore, up 29.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.64 crore in June 2022 up 29.14% from Rs. 469.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.84 crore in June 2022 up 15.53% from Rs. 63.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.96 crore in June 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 97.15 crore in June 2021.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 801.40 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.