Carborundum Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.88% from Rs. 601.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2022 up 14.96% from Rs. 104.28 crore in December 2021.

Carborundum Universal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 634.20 610.32 596.40
Other Operating Income 9.04 8.03 5.44
Total Income From Operations 643.24 618.35 601.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.56 255.40 239.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.06 17.74 19.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.11 -16.19 4.97
Power & Fuel 55.34 56.61 58.94
Employees Cost 63.38 62.20 57.46
Depreciation 17.17 17.20 16.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.57 131.32 120.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.05 94.07 84.70
Other Income 5.66 5.41 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.71 99.48 88.07
Interest 4.77 3.53 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.94 95.95 88.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.94 95.95 88.02
Tax 25.65 24.20 21.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.29 71.75 66.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.29 71.75 66.57
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.99 18.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 3.78 3.51
Diluted EPS 3.80 3.77 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 3.78 3.51
Diluted EPS 3.80 3.77 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited