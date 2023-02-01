Carborundum Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.88% from Rs. 601.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2022 up 14.96% from Rs. 104.28 crore in December 2021.