    Carborundum Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 643.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.88% from Rs. 601.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2022 up 14.96% from Rs. 104.28 crore in December 2021.

    Carborundum Universal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations634.20610.32596.40
    Other Operating Income9.048.035.44
    Total Income From Operations643.24618.35601.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.56255.40239.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.0617.7419.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.11-16.194.97
    Power & Fuel55.3456.6158.94
    Employees Cost63.3862.2057.46
    Depreciation17.1717.2016.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.57131.32120.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.0594.0784.70
    Other Income5.665.413.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.7199.4888.07
    Interest4.773.530.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.9495.9588.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.9495.9588.02
    Tax25.6524.2021.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.2971.7566.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.2971.7566.57
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9918.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.813.783.51
    Diluted EPS3.803.773.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.813.783.51
    Diluted EPS3.803.773.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited