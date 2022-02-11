Carborundum Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 601.84 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 601.84 crore in December 2021 up 21.72% from Rs. 494.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021 up 1.26% from Rs. 65.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.28 crore in December 2021 up 3.86% from Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2020.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2020.

Carborundum shares closed at 871.20 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.42% returns over the last 6 months and 65.94% over the last 12 months.