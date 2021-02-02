Carborundum Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 494.44 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.44 crore in December 2020 up 19.16% from Rs. 414.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.74 crore in December 2020 up 63.05% from Rs. 40.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2020 up 51.71% from Rs. 66.18 crore in December 2019.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 429.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.96% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.