Carborundum Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 464.13 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.13 crore in December 2018 up 12.8% from Rs. 411.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in December 2018 down 6.76% from Rs. 37.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.12 crore in December 2018 down 0.1% from Rs. 72.19 crore in December 2017.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2017.

Carborundum shares closed at 349.45 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.