Carborundum Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,116.55 1,128.85 833.97 Other Operating Income 11.22 10.98 10.66 Total Income From Operations 1,127.77 1,139.83 844.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 412.85 385.38 303.51 Purchase of Traded Goods 40.12 29.82 14.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.94 1.25 -17.99 Power & Fuel 124.93 119.04 106.86 Employees Cost 170.31 172.82 100.75 Depreciation 44.50 42.83 26.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 269.47 304.05 187.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.53 84.64 123.19 Other Income 8.04 24.87 8.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.57 109.51 131.94 Interest 5.05 4.46 1.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.52 105.05 130.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 121.52 105.05 130.89 Tax 37.41 26.07 33.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.11 78.98 96.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.11 78.98 96.98 Minority Interest -4.70 -7.22 -5.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates 9.58 7.01 5.70 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.99 78.77 97.63 Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.99 18.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.69 4.15 5.15 Diluted EPS 4.68 4.14 5.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.43 4.15 5.15 Diluted EPS 4.68 4.14 5.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited