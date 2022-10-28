 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Carborundum Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore in September 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 844.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in September 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 97.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.07 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 158.70 crore in September 2021.
Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2021. Carborundum shares closed at 858.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.51% over the last 12 months.
Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,116.551,128.85833.97
Other Operating Income11.2210.9810.66
Total Income From Operations1,127.771,139.83844.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials412.85385.38303.51
Purchase of Traded Goods40.1229.8214.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.941.25-17.99
Power & Fuel124.93119.04106.86
Employees Cost170.31172.82100.75
Depreciation44.5042.8326.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses269.47304.05187.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.5384.64123.19
Other Income8.0424.878.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.57109.51131.94
Interest5.054.461.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.52105.05130.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax121.52105.05130.89
Tax37.4126.0733.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.1178.9896.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.1178.9896.98
Minority Interest-4.70-7.22-5.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates9.587.015.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.9978.7797.63
Equity Share Capital18.9918.9918.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.694.155.15
Diluted EPS4.684.145.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.434.155.15
Diluted EPS4.684.145.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
