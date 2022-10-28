Carborundum Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore in September 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 844.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in September 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 97.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.07 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 158.70 crore in September 2021.
Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2021.
|Carborundum shares closed at 858.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.51% over the last 12 months.
|Carborundum Universal
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,116.55
|1,128.85
|833.97
|Other Operating Income
|11.22
|10.98
|10.66
|Total Income From Operations
|1,127.77
|1,139.83
|844.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|412.85
|385.38
|303.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.12
|29.82
|14.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-52.94
|1.25
|-17.99
|Power & Fuel
|124.93
|119.04
|106.86
|Employees Cost
|170.31
|172.82
|100.75
|Depreciation
|44.50
|42.83
|26.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|269.47
|304.05
|187.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.53
|84.64
|123.19
|Other Income
|8.04
|24.87
|8.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|126.57
|109.51
|131.94
|Interest
|5.05
|4.46
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|121.52
|105.05
|130.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|121.52
|105.05
|130.89
|Tax
|37.41
|26.07
|33.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|84.11
|78.98
|96.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|84.11
|78.98
|96.98
|Minority Interest
|-4.70
|-7.22
|-5.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|9.58
|7.01
|5.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|88.99
|78.77
|97.63
|Equity Share Capital
|18.99
|18.99
|18.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.69
|4.15
|5.15
|Diluted EPS
|4.68
|4.14
|5.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.43
|4.15
|5.15
|Diluted EPS
|4.68
|4.14
|5.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited