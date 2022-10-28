Carborundum Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,127.77 crore in September 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 844.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in September 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 97.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.07 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 158.70 crore in September 2021.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2021.