Carborundum Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 844.63 crore, up 22.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 844.63 crore in September 2021 up 22.06% from Rs. 691.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.63 crore in September 2021 up 13% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.70 crore in September 2021 up 10.26% from Rs. 143.93 crore in September 2020.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.56 in September 2020.

Carborundum shares closed at 839.50 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.23% returns over the last 6 months and 184.82% over the last 12 months.