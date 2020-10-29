172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|carborundum-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-691-99-crore-up-1-13-y-o-y-6033221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carborundum Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 691.99 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 691.99 crore in September 2020 up 1.13% from Rs. 684.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2020 up 33.95% from Rs. 64.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.93 crore in September 2020 up 30.01% from Rs. 110.71 crore in September 2019.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.41 in September 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 259.55 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.17% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations683.19443.80677.55
Other Operating Income8.805.786.70
Total Income From Operations691.99449.58684.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials197.4985.02221.46
Purchase of Traded Goods17.5512.0530.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.2545.77-8.24
Power & Fuel90.3870.5993.69
Employees Cost85.4582.3791.72
Depreciation24.1023.2726.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses135.90110.41150.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.8720.1078.10
Other Income9.966.456.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.8326.5584.38
Interest1.010.991.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.8225.5682.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax118.8225.5682.85
Tax31.547.1719.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.2818.3963.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.2818.3963.51
Minority Interest-4.610.48-3.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates3.730.864.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates86.4019.7364.50
Equity Share Capital18.9418.9418.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.561.043.41
Diluted EPS4.561.043.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.561.043.41
Diluted EPS4.561.043.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.