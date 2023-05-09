English
    Carborundum Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,199.62 crore, up 38% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,199.62 crore in March 2023 up 38% from Rs. 869.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.12 crore in March 2023 up 140.43% from Rs. 57.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.14 crore in March 2023 up 70.39% from Rs. 123.33 crore in March 2022.

    Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2022.

    Carborundum shares closed at 1,112.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.89% over the last 12 months.

    Carborundum Universal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,183.151,172.49858.95
    Other Operating Income16.4714.5810.34
    Total Income From Operations1,199.621,187.07869.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.65418.46319.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.0138.1735.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.04-15.71-57.64
    Power & Fuel135.81128.6888.13
    Employees Cost166.68182.50119.54
    Depreciation52.6947.3234.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses250.10263.94254.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.64123.7176.60
    Other Income19.8124.0012.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.45147.7189.01
    Interest7.206.822.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.25140.8986.64
    Exceptional Items24.92----
    P/L Before Tax175.17140.8986.64
    Tax40.7833.9534.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.39106.9452.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.39106.9452.34
    Minority Interest-11.67-4.12-1.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.406.296.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.12109.1157.03
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9918.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.225.753.01
    Diluted EPS7.205.733.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.225.753.01
    Diluted EPS7.205.733.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm