Carborundum Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.29 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 869.29 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 756.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.03 crore in March 2022 down 37% from Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.33 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 168.43 crore in March 2021.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 730.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.68% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 858.95 890.91 750.26
Other Operating Income 10.34 8.33 6.31
Total Income From Operations 869.29 899.24 756.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 319.17 306.27 237.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.04 24.59 19.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.64 -1.28 -5.39
Power & Fuel 88.13 111.58 106.24
Employees Cost 119.54 102.56 89.51
Depreciation 34.32 27.91 27.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 254.13 197.94 150.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.60 129.67 131.04
Other Income 12.41 8.98 9.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.01 138.65 141.01
Interest 2.37 1.47 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.64 137.18 140.13
Exceptional Items -- -- -14.40
P/L Before Tax 86.64 137.18 125.73
Tax 34.30 30.34 35.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.34 106.84 89.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.34 106.84 89.98
Minority Interest -1.38 -9.36 -5.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.07 4.07 6.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.03 101.55 90.53
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.98 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 5.35 4.78
Diluted EPS 3.00 5.34 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 5.35 4.78
Diluted EPS 3.00 5.34 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
