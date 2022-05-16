Carborundum Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.29 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.29 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 756.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.03 crore in March 2022 down 37% from Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.33 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 168.43 crore in March 2021.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 730.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.68% over the last 12 months.