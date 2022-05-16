English
    Carborundum Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.29 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 869.29 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 756.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.03 crore in March 2022 down 37% from Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.33 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 168.43 crore in March 2021.

    Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2021.

    Carborundum shares closed at 730.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.68% over the last 12 months.

    Carborundum Universal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations858.95890.91750.26
    Other Operating Income10.348.336.31
    Total Income From Operations869.29899.24756.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials319.17306.27237.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0424.5919.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.64-1.28-5.39
    Power & Fuel88.13111.58106.24
    Employees Cost119.54102.5689.51
    Depreciation34.3227.9127.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses254.13197.94150.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.60129.67131.04
    Other Income12.418.989.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.01138.65141.01
    Interest2.371.470.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.64137.18140.13
    Exceptional Items-----14.40
    P/L Before Tax86.64137.18125.73
    Tax34.3030.3435.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.34106.8489.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.34106.8489.98
    Minority Interest-1.38-9.36-5.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.074.076.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.03101.5590.53
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9818.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.015.354.78
    Diluted EPS3.005.344.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.015.354.78
    Diluted EPS3.005.344.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
