Carborundum Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 756.57 crore, up 27.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.57 crore in March 2021 up 27.38% from Rs. 593.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2021 down 1.95% from Rs. 92.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.43 crore in March 2021 up 27.7% from Rs. 131.90 crore in March 2020.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2020.

Carborundum shares closed at 497.50 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.68% returns over the last 6 months and 128.42% over the last 12 months.