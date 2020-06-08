Carborundum Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 593.97 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.97 crore in March 2020 down 15.4% from Rs. 702.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.33 crore in March 2020 up 49.18% from Rs. 61.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.90 crore in March 2020 up 9.24% from Rs. 120.74 crore in March 2019.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 243.65 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.