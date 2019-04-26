App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carborundum Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 702.12 crore, up 8.09% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 702.12 crore in March 2019 up 8.09% from Rs. 649.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.89 crore in March 2019 down 1.61% from Rs. 62.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.74 crore in March 2019 up 0.32% from Rs. 120.35 crore in March 2018.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2018.

Carborundum shares closed at 368.15 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.65% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 695.58 683.36 638.44
Other Operating Income 6.54 9.50 11.10
Total Income From Operations 702.12 692.86 649.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.77 238.66 152.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.10 29.27 65.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.12 -10.85 7.38
Power & Fuel 97.93 101.78 89.58
Employees Cost 81.27 79.08 80.10
Depreciation 25.93 26.99 27.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.88 151.72 138.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.36 76.21 88.17
Other Income 1.45 6.64 4.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.81 82.85 92.72
Interest 2.64 1.87 2.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.17 80.98 90.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.17 80.98 90.37
Tax 33.84 26.93 31.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.33 54.05 59.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.33 54.05 59.01
Minority Interest 0.89 -0.49 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.67 4.53 3.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.89 58.09 62.90
Equity Share Capital 18.92 18.91 18.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 3.07 3.49
Diluted EPS 3.27 3.07 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 3.07 3.49
Diluted EPS 3.27 3.07 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's daughters are already setting some ...

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecti ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's Luxury Cars Could Only Fetch Rs 3.29 Crore ...

As UP Alliance Repairs Dailt-Yadav Faultlines, BJP Also Banks on Socia ...

IPL 2019 | EXCLUSIVE - Meaner, Fitter Shami Finds Second Wind to White ...

'Bonanza Time': Foreign Carriers Savour Rising India Demand as Jet Air ...

Former Chief Justice of Sikkim HC to Head Panel for Probing Killing of ...

Surat Businessman Who Bought Modi's Suit in 2015 Duped of Rs 1 Crore, ...

Avengers Endgame's World Class VFX Machinery Has Done Everything Right ...

Kylie Jenner Hints She's Married to Travis Scott at Avengers Themed Bi ...

Face of Bangladesh Rana Plaza Rescue Operation Commits Suicide

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Election Commission's order b ...

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident

Tunak tunak tun singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 336 points higher, Nifty above 11,750; Tata ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara resigns over 'failures' that ...

19 Telangana students commit suicide in a week after 'goof-ups' in int ...

Lok Sabha election: For BJP and Modi, ignored farmers, unemployment, d ...

Denying GST input credit, tax cut benefits: Decoy or actual customers, ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.