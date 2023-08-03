Carborundum Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,203.22 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,203.22 crore in June 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 1,139.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.23 crore in June 2023 up 43.75% from Rs. 78.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.32 crore in June 2023 up 31.5% from Rs. 152.34 crore in June 2022.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2022.

Carborundum shares closed at 1,240.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.