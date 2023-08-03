English
    Carborundum Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,203.22 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,203.22 crore in June 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 1,139.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.23 crore in June 2023 up 43.75% from Rs. 78.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.32 crore in June 2023 up 31.5% from Rs. 152.34 crore in June 2022.

    Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2022.

    Carborundum shares closed at 1,240.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.

    Carborundum Universal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,190.941,183.151,128.85
    Other Operating Income12.2816.4710.98
    Total Income From Operations1,203.221,199.621,139.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials407.49393.65385.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8058.0129.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.845.041.25
    Power & Fuel131.36135.81119.04
    Employees Cost179.85166.68172.82
    Depreciation45.7452.6942.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses254.47250.10304.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.67137.6484.64
    Other Income30.9119.8124.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.58157.45109.51
    Interest5.167.204.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.42150.25105.05
    Exceptional Items--24.92--
    P/L Before Tax149.42175.17105.05
    Tax41.7840.7826.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.64134.3978.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.64134.3978.98
    Minority Interest-4.53-11.67-7.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.1214.407.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.23137.1278.77
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9918.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.967.224.15
    Diluted EPS5.947.204.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.967.224.15
    Diluted EPS5.947.204.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

