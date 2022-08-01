 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Carborundum Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,139.83 crore, up 60.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,139.83 crore in June 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 711.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.77 crore in June 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 77.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.34 crore in June 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 127.85 crore in June 2021.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in June 2021.

Carborundum shares closed at 801.40 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,128.85 858.95 705.78
Other Operating Income 10.98 10.34 5.81
Total Income From Operations 1,139.83 869.29 711.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 385.38 319.17 224.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.82 35.04 24.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.25 -57.64 -16.65
Power & Fuel 119.04 88.13 96.68
Employees Cost 172.82 119.54 96.40
Depreciation 42.83 34.32 25.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 304.05 254.13 168.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.64 76.60 92.59
Other Income 24.87 12.41 9.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.51 89.01 102.27
Interest 4.46 2.37 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.05 86.64 101.52
Exceptional Items -- -- 2.22
P/L Before Tax 105.05 86.64 103.74
Tax 26.07 34.30 27.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.98 52.34 75.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.98 52.34 75.76
Minority Interest -7.22 -1.38 -0.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.01 6.07 2.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.77 57.03 77.13
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.99 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 3.01 4.07
Diluted EPS 4.14 3.00 4.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 3.01 4.07
Diluted EPS 4.14 3.00 4.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
