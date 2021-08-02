Carborundum Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 711.59 crore, up 58.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.59 crore in June 2021 up 58.28% from Rs. 449.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.13 crore in June 2021 up 290.93% from Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.85 crore in June 2021 up 156.62% from Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2020.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

Carborundum shares closed at 672.65 on July 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.16% returns over the last 6 months and 175.56% over the last 12 months.