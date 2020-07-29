Carborundum Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.58 crore, down 33.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.58 crore in June 2020 down 33.04% from Rs. 671.40 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2020 down 62.61% from Rs. 52.77 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2020 down 50.25% from Rs. 100.14 crore in June 2019.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 240.10 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.03% over the last 12 months.