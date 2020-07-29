App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carborundum Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.58 crore, down 33.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 449.58 crore in June 2020 down 33.04% from Rs. 671.40 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.73 crore in June 2020 down 62.61% from Rs. 52.77 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2020 down 50.25% from Rs. 100.14 crore in June 2019.

Carborundum EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 240.10 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.03% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations443.80586.02663.58
Other Operating Income5.787.957.82
Total Income From Operations449.58593.97671.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials85.02179.17223.63
Purchase of Traded Goods12.0517.7225.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.77-17.55-10.64
Power & Fuel70.5992.5195.50
Employees Cost82.3780.4884.04
Depreciation23.2725.1726.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses110.41139.17158.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1077.3068.84
Other Income6.4529.434.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.55106.7373.74
Interest0.991.631.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.56105.1071.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.56105.1071.81
Tax7.1711.8126.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3993.2945.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3993.2945.50
Minority Interest0.48-1.591.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.860.635.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.7392.3352.77
Equity Share Capital18.9418.9418.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.044.882.79
Diluted EPS1.044.872.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.044.882.79
Diluted EPS1.044.872.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.