Carborundum consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 634.34 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 625.79 638.44 512.35 Other Operating Income 8.55 11.10 7.18 Total Income From Operations 634.34 649.54 519.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 200.33 152.59 147.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 24.88 65.75 29.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.49 7.38 -9.63 Power & Fuel 87.46 89.58 77.61 Employees Cost 82.63 80.10 75.69 Depreciation 27.98 27.63 25.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 137.07 138.34 125.68 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.48 88.17 46.69 Other Income 10.48 4.55 10.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.96 92.72 57.23 Interest 1.90 2.35 2.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.06 90.37 55.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 88.06 90.37 55.17 Tax 29.28 31.36 17.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.78 59.01 38.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.78 59.01 38.09 Minority Interest -2.43 -- -1.61 Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.51 3.89 3.68 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.86 62.90 40.16 Equity Share Capital 18.90 18.90 18.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.33 3.49 2.13 Diluted EPS 3.32 3.48 2.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.33 3.49 2.13 Diluted EPS 3.32 3.48 2.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited