 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Carborundum Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.07 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 899.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.11 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 101.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.03 crore in December 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 166.56 crore in December 2021.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,172.49 1,116.55 890.91
Other Operating Income 14.58 11.22 8.33
Total Income From Operations 1,187.07 1,127.77 899.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 418.46 412.85 306.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.17 40.12 24.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.71 -52.94 -1.28
Power & Fuel 128.68 124.93 111.58
Employees Cost 182.50 170.31 102.56
Depreciation 47.32 44.50 27.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 263.94 269.47 197.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.71 118.53 129.67
Other Income 24.00 8.04 8.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.71 126.57 138.65
Interest 6.82 5.05 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.89 121.52 137.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.89 121.52 137.18
Tax 33.95 37.41 30.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.94 84.11 106.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.94 84.11 106.84
Minority Interest -4.12 -4.70 -9.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.29 9.58 4.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.11 88.99 101.55
Equity Share Capital 18.99 18.99 18.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 4.69 5.35
Diluted EPS 5.73 4.68 5.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 4.43 5.35
Diluted EPS 5.73 4.68 5.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited