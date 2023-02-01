Carborundum Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.07 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 899.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.11 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 101.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.03 crore in December 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 166.56 crore in December 2021.