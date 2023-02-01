English
    Carborundum Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.07 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,187.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 899.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.11 crore in December 2022 up 7.44% from Rs. 101.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.03 crore in December 2022 up 17.09% from Rs. 166.56 crore in December 2021.

    Carborundum Universal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,172.491,116.55890.91
    Other Operating Income14.5811.228.33
    Total Income From Operations1,187.071,127.77899.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.46412.85306.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.1740.1224.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.71-52.94-1.28
    Power & Fuel128.68124.93111.58
    Employees Cost182.50170.31102.56
    Depreciation47.3244.5027.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses263.94269.47197.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.71118.53129.67
    Other Income24.008.048.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.71126.57138.65
    Interest6.825.051.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.89121.52137.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.89121.52137.18
    Tax33.9537.4130.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.9484.11106.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.9484.11106.84
    Minority Interest-4.12-4.70-9.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.299.584.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates109.1188.99101.55
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9918.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.754.695.35
    Diluted EPS5.734.685.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.754.435.35
    Diluted EPS5.734.685.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
