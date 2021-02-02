MARKET NEWS

Carborundum Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 733.57 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

Net Sales at Rs 733.57 crore in December 2020 up 12.97% from Rs. 649.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.65 crore in December 2020 up 39.53% from Rs. 62.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.79 crore in December 2020 up 33.63% from Rs. 100.87 crore in December 2019.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2019.

Carborundum shares closed at 429.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.96% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.

Carborundum Universal
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations726.88683.19642.21
Other Operating Income6.698.807.14
Total Income From Operations733.57691.99649.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials236.66197.49200.56
Purchase of Traded Goods25.3517.5517.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.6831.256.89
Power & Fuel95.8890.3889.96
Employees Cost89.7185.4588.59
Depreciation24.6624.1026.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses160.88135.90149.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.11109.8769.85
Other Income5.029.964.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.13119.8374.25
Interest0.701.011.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.43118.8273.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax109.43118.8273.01
Tax27.1031.5418.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.3387.2854.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.3387.2854.92
Minority Interest1.03-4.611.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.293.736.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates87.6586.4062.82
Equity Share Capital18.9518.9418.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.634.563.32
Diluted EPS4.624.563.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.634.563.32
Diluted EPS4.624.563.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:55 pm

