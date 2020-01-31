Carborundum Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 649.35 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 649.35 crore in December 2019 down 6.28% from Rs. 692.86 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.82 crore in December 2019 up 8.14% from Rs. 58.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.87 crore in December 2019 down 8.17% from Rs. 109.84 crore in December 2018.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.07 in December 2018.

Carborundum shares closed at 339.75 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.94% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.