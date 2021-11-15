Captain Poly Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.01 crore, up 22.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.01 crore in September 2021 up 22.69% from Rs. 35.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021 down 79.97% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2021 down 27.34% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2020.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Captain Poly shares closed at 25.35 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.29% over the last 12 months.