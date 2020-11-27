Captain Poly Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in September 2020 down 12.1% from Rs. 40.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2020 down 42.99% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2020 down 26.74% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2019.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2019.

Captain Poly shares closed at 31.60 on November 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.90% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.