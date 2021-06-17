Captain Poly Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore in March 2021 up 30.28% from Rs. 49.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021 down 12.51% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2021 down 0.5% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2020.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

Captain Poly shares closed at 38.20 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.52% returns over the last 6 months and 46.64% over the last 12 months.