Captain Poly Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.39 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.39 crore in March 2020 down 9.26% from Rs. 54.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2020 down 5.69% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2020 up 6.86% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2019.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2019.

Captain Poly shares closed at 29.15 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.91% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.