Captain Poly Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore, up 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.69 crore in June 2021 up 3.77% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021 down 77.19% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021 down 40.36% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2020.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2020.

Captain Poly shares closed at 29.80 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -31.26% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.