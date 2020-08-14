172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|captain-poly-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-37-29-crore-up-0-1-y-o-y-5704231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:53 PM IST

Captain Poly Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.29 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.29 crore in June 2020 up 0.1% from Rs. 37.25 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020 up 54.2% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2020 up 19.25% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2019.

Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2019.

Captain Poly shares closed at 36.55 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.70% returns over the last 6 months and 46.20% over the last 12 months.

Captain Polyplast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.2949.3936.00
Other Operating Income----1.25
Total Income From Operations37.2949.3937.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.4425.4825.45
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.793.30-0.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.492.912.49
Depreciation0.941.071.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.0810.494.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.126.134.43
Other Income0.240.740.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.376.875.09
Interest2.302.882.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.063.992.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.063.992.72
Tax1.071.030.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.992.961.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.992.961.94
Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----32.94
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.610.580.39
Diluted EPS0.610.580.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.610.580.39
Diluted EPS0.610.580.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Captain Poly #Captain Polyplast #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results

