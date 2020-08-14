Captain Poly Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.29 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.29 crore in June 2020 up 0.1% from Rs. 37.25 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020 up 54.2% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2020 up 19.25% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2019.

Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2019.

Captain Poly shares closed at 36.55 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.70% returns over the last 6 months and 46.20% over the last 12 months.