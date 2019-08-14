Captain Poly Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore, up 71.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore in June 2019 up 71.68% from Rs. 21.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2019 up 359.56% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2019 up 166.52% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2018.

Captain Poly EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2018.

Captain Poly shares closed at 25.00 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.